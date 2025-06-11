Thousands of visitors expected in Derry and district ahead of the West Indies v Ireland game

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh said he is looking forward to welcoming the West Indies international cricket team to the council area, which is expected to bring thousands to the city and district.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, The West Indies will play their three game Twenty20 series with Ireland at Bready Cricket Club.

The games are taking place on June 12, 14 and 15 at the Magheramason club and Mayor McHugh will attend the opening game on Thursday before hosting a civic reception in the Guildhall for both teams on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North West Cricket Union have received Council’s National Events Fund to help host the event and Council’s Environment team have also provided floral arrangements, hanging baskets and planters for the games.

Sinn Fein Colr Ruairí McHugh, newly elected mayor of Derry and Strabane, in the Guildhall on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

“I am delighted to see world class cricket returning to Derry and Strabane with the arrival of the West Indies team for these three high profile games,” said Mayor McHugh.

“The North West Cricket Union has shown great ambition in developing Bready Cricket Club as an international level ground and it’s a valuable opportunity for us to showcase our region as a host for elite level sports events.

“The event will attract thousands of visitors to the City and District over the weekend and millions of viewers across the world so the positive impact it will have for our hospitality sector and on our international profile is significant.”

The games will all begin at 3pm and tickets, priced at £15 each, are available to buy now on the Cricket Ireland website at cricketireland.ie