‘Threatening’ graffiti condemned

Alliance Foyle Westminster candidate Rachael Ferguson has condemned ‘threatening’ graffiti which has appeared in Creggan.

Colr, Ferguson criticised those behind graffiti which was targeted at prison officers.

She said the names of a number of prison officers were daubed on the wall of a community centre in Central Drive in the city earlier this week.

The Westminster candidate added that the graffiti is signed, ‘IRA’.

“This is a shocking threat against prison officers and I utterly condemn it,” said Councillor Ferguson.

“Once again, these faceless people with no support make threats and offer nothing to anyone in the local community except trying to drag people back to the past.

“I have asked for the graffiti to be removed and I urge for anyone with information on those behind it to give it to police immediately.”

Police in Derry have confirmed that they have received a report about the graffiti.

A spokesperson said that police are appealing for witnesses following a report of criminal damage in the Central Drive area.

They said: “At approximately 9.45am on Monday, December 2, police received a report that graffiti had been painted on the wall of a property in the area sometime overnight.

“Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information that could assist police with their enquiries to contact officers in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 420 02/12/19.”

The spokesperson added that information can also be provided anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.