Three Derry city pubs vying to be named best in the county in the UK National Pub & Bar Awards 2025
All of the watering holes are in Derry city.
They are among 256 pubs across the UK shortlisted for a County Winner title.
The bars are Blackbird on Foyle Street, Guildhall Taphouse on Custom House Street, and Peadar O’Donnell’s on Waterloo Street.
“The aim of the National Pub & Bar Awards is simple,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, the organiser. “We want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to fabric of society across the whole of the UK.
“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub & Bar Awards can help with both.”
The awards take place in London on June 24.
