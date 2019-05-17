Three people attended by paramedics after small chemical spill at Quayside Medical Practice

Three people were seen by paramedics following a chemical spillage attended by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) at Quayside Medical Practice in Derry this morning.

NIFRS told the 'Journal' a number of appliances attended the incident on Strand Road shortly after 10 a.m. this morning and that the area was sealed off.

Fire officers at the scene. Photo by Jodie McGlinchey.

"There was a small spillage. They are carrying out another sweep with gas monitors. They already carried out a sweep after the incident that was given the all clear," said Mark Smyth NIFRS Group Commander Operational Performance and Assurance, shortly before noon.

Mr. Smyth said he understood three people were attended to by paramedics as a result of fume inhalation.

There are no further details at present.