Three young Derry and Donegal horseriders to compete at RDS Dublin Horse Show and Balmoral Show

Sarah McLaughlin, who will compete in the National Championships this weekend, pictured with her parents, who own Malin Stables.

Abbie-Rose McGeady (11), from Derry, as well as Sarah McLaughlin (9) from Malin Stables, have both qualified for the eagerly-awaited Dublin Horse Show, which takes place this weekend.

Sarah’s younger sister, Khloe (7), has also qualified her 128 pony to compete in the Under 10s category in the upcoming Balmoral Show.

The RDS Dublin Horse Show 2021 was cancelled due to Covid 19 restrictions. However, it will now be run as a National Showjumping event, behind closed doors.

Khloe McLaughlin, who has qualified for the Balmoral Show in September in the Under 10's Category.

The qualification for this event was the same as always, meaning the best seven rider and pony combinations from around Ireland competed at four qualifiers throughout the country with seven places qualifying in each event - meaning the best 28 in Ireland get to compete at the prestigious Dublin event at the weekend.

The local girls’ qualifications are a coup in themselves, as it is a hard fought contest.

Derry and Strabane District Council Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke recently visited eleven years old Abbie-Rose McGeady at Templemore Stables to congratulate her on her achievement of reaching the 128 class in the forthcoming Dublin Horse Show.

The girls told the Journal of their excitement at competing at such prestigious events.

Abbie-Rose is still in ‘disbelief’ that she has actually qualified for Dublin and puts it all down to her ‘amazing’ pony Dermot. She can’t wait to jump in the arena that all her favourite showjumping stars have competed in. Two years ago she watched her idols jump in the main ring and now her and Dermot will be following in their footsteps. “It really is a dream come true.”

Sarah is ‘totally blown away’ with joy as Dublin is the biggest showjumping competition in Ireland and one every child dreams about. Sarah is looking forward to cantering though those big blue gates into the main arena and she hopes it’s the first of many in the years to come.