Three young men killed in road traffic collision in County Tyrone this morning

PSNI.

The collision involved a car and a lorry in the Omagh Road area of Garvaghy this morning (Monday 27th December).

Inspector Hicks said: “At around 1.50am, it was reported that a car and a lorry were involved in the incident.

“Three males, all aged in their 20s sadly died at the scene. A fourth male, also in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.”

He added: “The Omagh Road remains closed in both directions between the Curr Road and the Greenmount Road, as motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.