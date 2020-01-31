'Thugs' slammed for exploding two pipe bombs in Derry: no injuries but windows damaged

The explosion of two pipe bombs in Derry on Thursday was carried out by 'thugs' who offer nothing to the community, a local MLA has said.

SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin condemned those behind the explosion of two pipe bombs at Caw Close in the Nelson Drive area.

The Foyle MLA has said that local people were left distressed and angry as they were forced from their homes by those intent on dragging this community backward.

She said: “Residents in the Waterside area of the city were left distressed and angry today after they were forced from their homes by thugs who left a crude but viable bomb in the area.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer this community. We are trying to build a better Derry and acts like this only make that harder. They have to be faced down.”

“I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward.”

The PSNI were tasked to the scene on Thursday morning following reports of the discovery of two suspicious objects.

Both objects were examined by British Army Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) who declared them as "small, exploded pipe bomb type devices."

Residents reported hearing loud bangs in the area between 10 p.m. and midnight on Wednesday.

There were no injuries but minor damage was caused to the front windows of two houses.