Tickets go live today as Kneecap, Touts and Tramp to perform in Derry's St Columb’s Park

Irish rap trio, Kneecap, Touts and Tramp are set to perform in Derry, St Columb’s Park on November 2, in what is described as an unmissable night.

St. Columb’s Park, Derry, will host what is described as an unmissable night headlined by KNEECAP on the busiest weekend of the year.

Kneecap are fresh off a run of a sold out USA tour, five consecutive sold-out nights in Dublin and sold-out dates across the rest of their tour.

The Derry/Belfast born band has promised to bring their high-energy performance to Derry. With this exclusive Derry show, fans will have a rare chance to experience Kneecap live, which has been described as one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Joining Kneecap is two Derry bands: Touts, described as one of the “hottest up-and-coming punk bands, delivering a raw, politically charged sound.”

Tramp, who are known for their distinctive fusion of genres, TRAMP is set to captivate with their unique sound.

And Type One, a DJ, who has said Derry should expect, high-energy.

Speaking ahead of the gig, the organisers, Sorcass said: “This gig promises to be an unforgettable night of raw, high-octane performances, where indie, punk, and hip-hop collide in the historic setting of St. Columb’s Park.”

Sorcass are also giving away free tickets on their social media platforms.

Tickets are priced to start at: £35+bf and are expected to sell out instantly, so be sure to secure yours early via signing up on Skiddle.

You can buy the tickets here: https://queue.skiddle.com/1838101