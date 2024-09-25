Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards return to Buncrana for 2024 with 3 celebrated recipients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards return this Friday, September 27 at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana.

Presented by Donegal County Council and first initiated in 2012 as a means of commemorating the centenary of the birth of the late Tip O’Neill, the awards seek to recognise those who have excelled in their chosen field whilst honouring their contribution to Ireland and the Global Irish Community.

Tip O’Neill was a Liberal Democrat and an influential member of the US House of Representatives, whose maternal grandparents were native to County Donegal. Tip’s son Tommy O’Neill, alongside his wife Shelly O’Neill, return home to Donegal each year for the awards ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024 awards see three accomplished individuals, Billy Higgins, Carolean Gallagher and David McCourt, honoured with the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Award.

Tip O'Neill 2024 recipients Billy Higgins, David McCourt and Carolean Gallagher.

Born and raised in South Boston, Billy Higgins is a businessman and community leader who is renowned for his charitable endeavours and the founder of the Southill Childrens Fund. Their fundraising “helps provide the tools necessary to encourage education, a key element of overcoming hardship”. Their work has assisted hundreds of children access opportunities to better their lives and prospects.

Donegal County Council said Billy has done immense work in supporting the education of children with special needs both in Boston and here Ireland, donating to the Patient Social Fund of the Ballaghderg Pre-School for Children with Special Needs in Donegal and continuing to support the school and its work since.

Caroleann Gallagher is a native of Arranmore Island, and Caroleann’s career in law in the United States has been primarily focused on personal injuries and those hurt by the negligence of others. Over her 15 years of practice, Caroleann has been recognized as a ‘Super Lawyer’ within her field of practice as well as a ‘Leading Lawyer’ and a ‘Top 100 Trial Lawyer’ with The National Trial Lawyers Association. Caroleann is the current Second Vice President of The Women’s Bar Association of Illinois, which is the oldest and largest bar organisation in Illinois, and will be the first Irish-born Women’s Bar President in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroleann is also a board member and PR officer of both Chicago Celtics GFC and Limerick Chicago Youth Hurling Club as well as a board member and PRO of The Chicago Minor Youth Board.

Tip O'Neill with John Hume in Buncrana 1979 while tracing his ancestors. Photo: Derry Journal.

In 2023, she initiated and launched The Coogan Gallagher Scholarship, which is a yearly scholarship that will be open to all Leaving Cert students of the Gairmscoil in Arranmore. The Scholarship will be available annually and will provide the chosen student with €3,000, to assist them as the embark on their new life after school.

David McCourt is a founder and chairman of Granahan McCourt Capital and the Chairman of National Broadband Ireland. He has been one of the most prominent investors and entrepreneurs in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) industries for the past 30 years. As the owner and Chairman of National Broadband Ireland, he is currently working in partnership with the Irish Government in the largest Public Private Partnership in European telecoms to deliver the country’s €5bn National Broadband Plan. Globally, this is the single largest investment ever in telecoms infrastructure by Government intervention.

Earlier in his career, McCourt founded Corporate Communications Network, America’s first competitive phone company, which was later merged with MFS Communications, to create MFS McCourt. McCourt also founded and ran Europe’s largest designer and builder of telecom networks; built and owned networks in South America; as well as owned the largest satellite equipment manufacturing company in North America and Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His work in media has seen him found a television network as well as produce award winning TV shows and documentaries. He personally won an Emmy for his role producing the long-running PBS Kids series ‘Reading Rainbow’ and he has produced hard-hitting documentaries with stars including Angelina Jolie, Michael Douglas, Meg Ryan and Sônia Braga.

David McCourt.

Announcing the awardees for 2024, Chairman of the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Award Committee Mr Nicholas Crossan said: “I am very proud to be announcing the awardees for the prestigious Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Award. We in Donegal continue to see the benefits of this fantastic initiative as we continue to build and develop the strong links with our Diaspora throughout the world.”

Chief Executive of Donegal County Council John G McLaughlin said: “Our diaspora and their connection to Donegal is a vital part of our global Irish identity we are dedicated to continuing to work to further develop our links abroad and continue to build strong global connections for the betterment of Donegal.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Colr. Niamh Kennedy stated that these awards and their recipients showcase Ireland best and “continue to showcase Donegal as the very best place to live, work, invest and do business” and concluded by “congratulating this year’s awardees on their achievements and contributions in their fields. It is my honour to welcome the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awardees to Donegal for 2024”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s recipients were announced on Thursday, July 4 at a special event hosted by Donegal County Council in the Inishowen Innovation Hub in Buncrana.

Caroleann Gallagher.

The Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards ceremony will take place on Friday, September 27, at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana.

The prestigious award recognises those who have excelled in their chosen field whilst honouring their contribution to Ireland and its Diaspora.

Tickets for the awards ceremony are available for sale now via EventBrite.

You can access the tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/tip-oneill-irish-diaspora-awards-2024-tickets-920659777177