Tommy Tiernan is back onstage with his stand up show ‘tomfoolery’- a high energy mix of outrageous idea’s and whimsical flights of fancy. His legendary record-breaking ticket sales extend across the world. The Star of Channel 4’s hit show Derry Girls and Live at the Apollo (BBC) and the host of his own highly critically praised improvised chat show on RTE 1.

Tommy has been a stand-up comic now for more than 25 years, appeared on countless television shows including The Late Show with David Letterman three times and has had his own one hour special broadcast on Comedy Central USA. Not only has he performed in far flung places like Moscow and Moosejaw but he’s also toured every nook and cranny of the 32 counties of Ireland north and south from Tory Island to the Wexford Opera House. He’s been accused of blasphemy in the Irish senate, voted Ireland funniest living person and hailed by Billy Connolly as one of his three favourite comedians in the world.

Bringing all his experience and mischief to the stage, Tommy Tiernan returns to the Millennium Forum on Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5 2023. Tickets go on sale from the Box Office at 10am on Wednesday, December 14 and are priced £31.50. Please note that this is an 18+ show.

