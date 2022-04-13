Top 10 baby boy and girl names in Northern Ireland revealed

For boys, Jack topped the list of names registered, while Grace was the most popular for girls.

These are among the findings of the Baby Names 2021 statistics published today by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

The statistics show Grace has held the top spot as the most popular girls’ name since 2018, and has appeared in the top 3 most popular names for 16 consecutive years.

Some popular names from years back are among the highest on the list.

Jack was last number 1 in 2014 after 12 consecutive years at the top, and has appeared in the top 3 most popular boys’ name since 2000.

In terms of boys’ names, Noah, which actually shared the top spot with James in 2018 before falling to 3rd place in 2019 and 2020, was a close second to the most popular name Jack. James (which held the top spot for six consecutive years between 2015 and 2020) followed in third position.

Leo joined the boys’ top 10 in 2021 for the first time since 2018. Within the boys’ top 100, the highest climbers in popularity between 2020 and 2021 were Seth, Conall and Sonny. Some of the less common names given to baby boys in 2021 were Americano, Apollo, Bently, Harlem, Jet, Napoleon and Sunny.

For baby girls, Grace has taken the top spot for the fourth year running, and this is the 16th consecutive year it has appeared in the top 3. Emily remained the second most popular girls’ name in 2021, holding this spot for the last four consecutive years, and Fiadh was in 3rd place after entering the top 10 for the first time in 2020.

Within the girls’ top 100, the highest climbers in popularity between 2020 and 2021 were Abbie, Callie, and Mya.

Compared with boys, a greater number of girls’ names have held the top spot since the reporting of first names began in 1997. Some of the less common names given to baby girls in 2021 were Blessing, Bluebell, Destiny, Dove, Fleur, Journie, Life, Precious, Serenity.

Birth registrations in 2021 included 929 baby names that had not been used before. Blockbuster movies, popular television series, current celebrities and memorable places continue to appear to be influencing factors for some parents.

Top 10 baby names in Northern Ireland, 2021:

Boys: Jack – 193 Babies; Noah – 191 Babies; James – 173 Babies; Charlie – 155 Babies; Oliver – 131 Babies; Theo – 119 Babies; Leo – 117 Babies; Cillian – 116 Babies; Finn – 115 Babies and Harry – 114 Babies.

Girls: Grace – 182 Babies; Emily – 150 Babies; Fiadh – 149 Babies; Olivia – 148 Babies; Isla – 138 Babies; Sophie – 128 Babies; Aoife – 122 Babies; Ella – 111 Babies; Anna – 106 Babies; Sophia – 102.