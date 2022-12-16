Here is a list of some of the items most needed at Derry’s Foyle Foodbank this winter.

Staff at the foodbank told the Journal this week they have been overwhelmed by the generosity of local people responding to their Christmas appeals and volunteering.

As well as these items listed, for Christmas Pringles, Schloer, shortbread, red sauce and brown sauce, super noodles, custard, Christmas cake (small), Christmas pudding, UHT milk, tinfoil mens and womens’ gift sets and baby wipes are among the most sought after items.

The foodbank is very grateful for any donation, large or small.

1. Pasta sauces.

2. Biscuits.

3. Dilute juice.

4. Nappies 5 plus.