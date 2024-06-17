Here we present the top ten boys’ names from 2023 with some detail about their origin.
Just missing out on the top ten names chosen for baby boys were the first names Finn, Conor, Charlie, Seán, Michael, Leo and Theo.
1. 1. JACK
The name Jack has been hugely popular in Ireland for the past decade. But did you know it seems to have its origins as an alternative name from John, evolving through the medieval period. Interestingly, John - a name of Hebrew origin meaning 'God is gracious' or 'graced by God' - was the most popular baby name for boys in Ireland 50 years ago in 1973. Pictured is American actor Jack Nicholson smiling at the camera. (Photo by Roy Jones/Getty Images) Photo: Roy Jones
2. 2. NOAH
A very ancient name of Hebrew origin, Noah plays a significant role in the Old Testament and may mean 'rest'. Image shows 'Noah's Ark', 19th century. (Photo by The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images) Photo: Print Collector
3. 3. JAMES
The name James makes its three for three with names of Hebrew origin at the top of the list, with this ancient name variously reported as meaning 'supplanter' or 'replacer'. Pictured is actor James Nesbitt in Derry. DER4016-121KM Photo: Derry Journal
4. 4. RÍAN
Rían coming in in fourth place is the first Irish name to make the top ten. It is a name of ancient Irish origin and is generally believed to be connected to the old Irish word 'rí' meaning 'king', although it may also be connected with water ways. Pictured is the ancient Grianán of Aileach hill fort in Donegal. Photo: Derry Journal
