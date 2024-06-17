1 . 1. JACK

The name Jack has been hugely popular in Ireland for the past decade. But did you know it seems to have its origins as an alternative name from John, evolving through the medieval period. Interestingly, John - a name of Hebrew origin meaning 'God is gracious' or 'graced by God' - was the most popular baby name for boys in Ireland 50 years ago in 1973. Pictured is American actor Jack Nicholson smiling at the camera. (Photo by Roy Jones/Getty Images) Photo: Roy Jones