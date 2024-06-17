Top 10 most popular baby names for girls in Ireland and what they mean

1 . GRACE

Grace proved the most popular name in Ireland last year for baby girls. The name meaning 'goodness' or 'blessed' is of Latin origin but its popularity in Ireland may also be due in part at least to the famous Irish 16th century chieftain and queen of the seas Grace (Grainne) O'Malley and the popular ballad 'Grace'. Pictured is Grace Jones. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Battersea Power Station) Photo: Gareth Cattermole