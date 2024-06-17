Top 10 most popular baby names for girls in Ireland and what they mean

Here we present the top ten girls’ names from 2023 with some detail about their origin.
Just missing out on the top ten names chosen for baby girls were the first names Isla, Hannah, Sophia, Lucy, Ava, Sadie and Olivia.
1. GRACE
Grace proved the most popular name in Ireland last year for baby girls. The name meaning 'goodness' or 'blessed' is of Latin origin but its popularity in Ireland may also be due in part at least to the famous Irish 16th century chieftain and queen of the seas Grace (Grainne) O'Malley and the popular ballad 'Grace'. Pictured is Grace Jones. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Battersea Power Station) Photo: Gareth Cattermole
2. FIADH
The most popular name of Irish origin in Ireland last year was Fiadh, taking the number 2 spot. The name is reported to dervie from the Irish for both 'wild' and 'deer'. (Picture FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: FRED TANNEAU
3. EMILY
Like Grace, the popular name Emily is of Latin origin, reportedly evoilving from the ancient Roman family name Aemilius meaning 'eager' or 'rival'. Pictured is Emily Blunt attending the New York Premiere of "IF" at the SVA Theater on May 13, 2024, in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) Photo: John Nacion
4. SOPHIE
Sophie is the French adaptation of the ancient Greek name Sophia, which appears in the Bible and in other ancient texts. It is reproted to mean 'wisdom'. Pictured is a young Sophie Vavasseur at the premiere of 'Evelyn' at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, Ca. back in 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect. Photo: Kevin Winter