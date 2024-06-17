Lily is one the names which makes the list. Pictured is Lily Agg of Republic of Ireland in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Canada and Ireland at Perth Rectangular Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)Lily is one the names which makes the list. Pictured is Lily Agg of Republic of Ireland in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Canada and Ireland at Perth Rectangular Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Lily is one the names which makes the list. Pictured is Lily Agg of Republic of Ireland in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Canada and Ireland at Perth Rectangular Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Top 10 most popular baby names for girls in Ireland and what they mean

By Brendan McDaid
Published 17th Jun 2024, 18:13 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 18:17 BST
The list of the most popular girls’ names for children born in Ireland last year included some surprises, showcasing the revival in parents opting for gaelic names. But what do the most popular names chosen by parents here mean?

Here we present the top ten girls’ names from 2023 with some detail about their origin.

Just missing out on the top ten names chosen for baby girls were the first names Isla, Hannah, Sophia, Lucy, Ava, Sadie and Olivia.

Grace proved the most popular name in Ireland last year for baby girls. The name meaning 'goodness' or 'blessed' is of Latin origin but its popularity in Ireland may also be due in part at least to the famous Irish 16th century chieftain and queen of the seas Grace (Grainne) O'Malley and the popular ballad 'Grace'. Pictured is Grace Jones. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Battersea Power Station)

1. GRACE

Grace proved the most popular name in Ireland last year for baby girls. The name meaning 'goodness' or 'blessed' is of Latin origin but its popularity in Ireland may also be due in part at least to the famous Irish 16th century chieftain and queen of the seas Grace (Grainne) O'Malley and the popular ballad 'Grace'. Pictured is Grace Jones. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Battersea Power Station) Photo: Gareth Cattermole

The most popular name of Irish origin in Ireland last year was Fiadh, taking the number 2 spot. The name is reported to dervie from the Irish for both 'wild' and 'deer'. (Picture FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

2. FIADH

The most popular name of Irish origin in Ireland last year was Fiadh, taking the number 2 spot. The name is reported to dervie from the Irish for both 'wild' and 'deer'. (Picture FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: FRED TANNEAU

Like Grace, the popular name Emily is of Latin origin, reportedly evoilving from the ancient Roman family name Aemilius meaning 'eager' or 'rival'. Pictured is Emily Blunt attending the New York Premiere of "IF" at the SVA Theater on May 13, 2024, in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

3. EMILY

Like Grace, the popular name Emily is of Latin origin, reportedly evoilving from the ancient Roman family name Aemilius meaning 'eager' or 'rival'. Pictured is Emily Blunt attending the New York Premiere of "IF" at the SVA Theater on May 13, 2024, in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) Photo: John Nacion

Sophie is the French adaptation of the ancient Greek name Sophia, which appears in the Bible and in other ancient texts. It is reproted to mean 'wisdom'. Pictured is a young Sophie Vavasseur at the premiere of 'Evelyn' at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, Ca. back in 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.

4. SOPHIE

Sophie is the French adaptation of the ancient Greek name Sophia, which appears in the Bible and in other ancient texts. It is reproted to mean 'wisdom'. Pictured is a young Sophie Vavasseur at the premiere of 'Evelyn' at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, Ca. back in 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect. Photo: Kevin Winter

