To find out, we checked the Google reviews of local Derry takeaways. We ranked each establishment based on the number of stars and the total number of reviews received.
1. China Kitchen
Chinese takeaway, China Kitchen, sits on a 4.5 out of 5 stars, with a total of 86 reviews. You can find China Kitchen on Messines Terrace, the takeaway also does deliveries. Photo: Google
2. The Collon Café and Takeaway
The Collon Café and Takeaway on the Buncrana road comes in at number 9 with 4.5 stars, made up from 89 reviews. Photo: Google
3. Far East
The top rated Chinese takeaway in Derry, according to Google reviews, is Far East on Spencer Road. Far East boasts a 4.5 stars with 139 reviews. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive
4. Mena's Wood Fired Pizzas
Also found on Spencer Road, Mena's Wood Fired Pizzas sports 4.5 stars with 294 reviews. Photo: Mena's Wood Fired Pizzas
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.