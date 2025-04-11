The Guildhall and Guildhall Square. DER2126GS - 040The Guildhall and Guildhall Square. DER2126GS - 040
Top 10 takeaway spots in Derry according to Google reviews

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 11th Apr 2025, 17:09 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 17:13 BST
Everyone enjoys a weekend takeaway, but what is the best takeaway in Derry, according to Google?

To find out, we checked the Google reviews of local Derry takeaways. We ranked each establishment based on the number of stars and the total number of reviews received.

Chinese takeaway, China Kitchen, sits on a 4.5 out of 5 stars, with a total of 86 reviews. You can find China Kitchen on Messines Terrace, the takeaway also does deliveries.

1. China Kitchen

The Collon Café and Takeaway on the Buncrana road comes in at number 9 with 4.5 stars, made up from 89 reviews.

2. The Collon Café and Takeaway

The top rated Chinese takeaway in Derry, according to Google reviews, is Far East on Spencer Road. Far East boasts a 4.5 stars with 139 reviews. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

3. Far East

Also found on Spencer Road, Mena's Wood Fired Pizzas sports 4.5 stars with 294 reviews.

4. Mena's Wood Fired Pizzas

