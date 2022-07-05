Top prizes to win in Children in Crossfire Summer Raffle

The prizes include a cash prize, a night for two in the Bishop’s Gate Hotel or a painting by Inishowen artist Tanya McColgan.

Children in Crossfire’s Executive Director, Richard Moore, said: “Children in Crossfire exist to give some of the world’s most vulnerable children access to education and healthcare. We are currently developing an exciting new pre-school programme in the Wolisso area of Ethiopia, which will transform education for thousands of children in the years to come. Our immediate focus is on addressing the lack of adequate classroom and sanitation facilities through a mix of construction and renovation work. We are also training teachers, supporting innovation in teaching, and providing new learning and play equipment.

“Our new Ethiopia programme is guided by our work in Tanzania, where we have been demonstrating the powerful impact of high-quality early childhood education for the past fifteen years. Our goal is to deliver equally positive results for children and communities in Ethiopia.

“Money raised through our Summer Raffle will support this life-changing programme and ensure we can keep delivering for children who deserve the best possible start in life. The added bonus is that everyone who enters will be in with a chance of winning a £1,000 cash prize, an overnight break for two in Derry’s first-class Bishop’s Gate Hotel or a beautiful painting donated by the Inishowen artist Tanya McColgan. We are especially grateful to Ciaran O’Neill and Tanya McColgan for their ongoing kind goodwill.

“I urge the public to call us on 028/048 7126 9898 or go online at www.childrenincrossfire.org/shop and support our Raffle. Tickets priced at just £1 each, and every £1 we raise will help to make life better for children in Ethiopia. We know times are tough for people here, so we genuinely appreciate all the support we receive.”

Bishop’s Gate Hotel: Roisin Warren, Fionnuala Henry (Children in Crossfire), Laura Davies.