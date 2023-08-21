News you can trust since 1772

Tour de Foyle is back and celebrating seven years

Now in its seventh year the North West Methodist Mission’s Tour de Foyle has attracted participation from far and wide and organisers are hoping this year’s event will be even bigger and better.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 11:51 BST

People are invited to get on their bikes and participate in this year’s Tour de Foyle Charity Cycle to support homeless services in the city.

The cycle takes place on Saturday, August 26, 2023, setting off from Ebrington at 8am.

Participants can register for the event online at the Tour de Foyle Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/tourdefoyle and follow the link for the registration page.

Front Row L- R Michael McCrory, Liam Milligan Director NWMM, Rachel Harrigan, Steven Bishop, Rev. Dr. Stephen Skuce Chair NWMM, Phelim McBrearty.Front Row L- R Michael McCrory, Liam Milligan Director NWMM, Rachel Harrigan, Steven Bishop, Rev. Dr. Stephen Skuce Chair NWMM, Phelim McBrearty.
Registration for the event is also available from 07.30am on the morning of the event at Ebrington.

Event parking is available at Oakgrove Primary School opposite the Ebrington site as the car park at Ebrington will be closed.

The Route - Cyclists will undertake a scenic lap of Lough Foyle. Leaving Ebrington, participants will cycle to Magilligan and after a brief ‘pit stop’ will then board the Ferry across to Greencastle.

The route will then proceed back to the city crossing the Peace Bridge into St. Columb’s park and finishing back at Ebrington.

The event is all about taking part; it is a fun event and not a race. It is open to everyone, from the novice to club cyclists. By taking part in the event you will be helping people in your own community who are experiencing homelessness and supporting North West Methodist Mission help them put their lives back on track.

Registration is now open at www.facebook.com/tourdefoyle

