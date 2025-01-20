Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are more guns in the world today than there are cars, with over 1 billion low calibre firearms in circulation, according to the Small Arms Survey in Geneva, with millions more being manufactured every year.

That is not to mention the other lethal weapons, bombs, drones, chemicals, armoured vehicles etc also used to murder and maim.

In a world pockmarked by man-made devastation, it is blindingly obvious that nothing changes until this booming trade in killing machines is tackled head on.

Many governments and leaders when they talk of peace are talking out on both sides of their mouths. They allow the sale, dissemination and exportation of deadly weapons while at the same time extolling the virtues of peace. Moral corruption, greed and old fashioned bravado and brinkmanship world-wide has brought us to a tipping point.

People taking part in a solidarity march 'lay dead' on Shipquay Street in Derry city on Saturday afternoon to highlight the number of Palestinians who have been killed. Photo: George Sweeney

These same world leaders also talk of tackling climate change, but they’d rather wax lyrical on banning plastic straws and carbon taxes than on the impact of the war trade, the destruction and devastation it brings to people, animals, plants, poisoning air, sea, land and wiping out biodiversity.

As a fragile ceasefire commences in the Middle East people across every nation should be questioning what their leaders are doing, beyond lip service, to make the world a safer, more peaceful place for future generations. And all of those who want to see that world need to apply pressure and force their hands. It will take generations, but history has shown us that when enough people stand together they can change its course. If the will exists, there will be a way to end this blood-soaked trade in death.