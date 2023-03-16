Traffic and travel guidelines for St Patrick's Day in Derry
Derry City and Strabane District Council have issued traffic and travel advice to members of the public who will be in and around the city centre during the city’s St Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival parade celebrations on Friday March 17.
A comprehensive programme of entertainment will include traditional music and performances all afternoon in Guildhall Square, the Craft Village and the Peace Garden and the event’s Recycle and Renewal themed parade will pass through the city centre. The programme also features a 24 hour buskathon by local performers in Guildhall Square in aid of Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy’s chosen charity First Housing Aid and Support Services.
In order to facilitate the parade there will be some temporary traffic restrictions in place from approximately 1:30pm – 5:00pm.
The parade will depart from Bishop Street at 3pm and pass through The Diamond, Shipquay Street, Whitaker Street, Foyle Embankment, Harbour Square Roundabout and down the Strand Road to Strand Road carpark.
Accessible parking will be available in Foyle Street Car Park on a first come first served basis where there will be a viewing area for the parade as it passes the Guildhall. A quiet space and baby feeding area will be available in the Guildhall.
Where possible, the public are strongly advised to use the public transport system or to consider walking or cycling to the event. Details of all buses can be found by visiting www.translink.co.uk/Routes-and-Timetables.
Full programme details are available at www.derrystrabane.com/springcarnival. For more information, contact the Events team on 028 7125 3253.