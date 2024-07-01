Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PSNI has advised of some traffic disruption across the Derry City & Strabane area this evening, Monday, July 1, due to planned Somme commemoration parades.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers will be on duty to assist with any traffic issues and accommodate the flow of traffic, and advised that road users may wish to seek another route, if not attending a parade.

In the cityside, at 7pm participants will assemble at St. Columb’s Cathedral from where they will proceed at 7.10pm along London Street, onto Carlisle Road towards the Diamond for a short service at 7.30pm. Participants will then make their way back towards Horace Street for 8pm for dispersal.

In the Waterside, there will be a remembrance and wreath laying service. The assembly time at Dennet Gardens is 7pm with participants making their way along Dungiven Road, Glenshane Road, Belt Road, and Church Brae to Glendermott Parish Church for 8pm. At 9pm, participants leave from here and make their way to Dennet Gardens for 10pm, along Church Brae, Irish Street, Mourne Drive, Finn Gardens, Bann Drive, and Sheskins Gardens.

PSNI Badge

In Castlederg meanwhile, there is a parade between 7.45pm and 9pm. The assembly point is the main car park and the route is along Lower Strabane Road, Main Street, John Street, The Diamond, stopping beside The War Memorial for a Service of Remembrance, The Diamond, Main Street, Fergusons Crescent, Killeter Road, Alexander Park, Killeter Road, Fergusons Crescent, Priests Lane, High Street, The Diamond, along Main Street, Lower Strabane Road and back to the main carpark.