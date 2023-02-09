ASpace2 is a training centre for adults with learning and physical disabilities and also home to multi-sensory studios. The Factory Floor Restaurant and Catering School is hosting a special Valentine’s Dinner to showcase the trainees skills while helping them become accustomed to a busy restaurant environment.

Business Development Officer, Tim Glenn, said: “ASpace2 was set up almost 11 years ago now by our Managing Director Martina Bell, who was a learning disability sister in the hospital. Martina made a decision that she wanted to go out and try do things a little bit differently so, she set up a day opportunity service, originally in Eglinton, and it very quickly grew in popularity and in numbers.

"In 2018, the decision was made to look for other premises so, we relocated to Campsie Business Park into what was originally a factory. The premises is around 20,000 sq ft and there’s been substantial works within that to make it a fit for purpose day opportunity. As part of that, we have day opportunities supporting up to 40 adults a day with learning, physical and sensory disabilities. We also have the Factory Floor restaurant, cafe, catering school and coffee shop, which is fully functioning, open to the public and we have ten trainees a day who are completing both cookery and kitchen training as well as front of house.”

Trainees at ASpace2.

ASpace2 are going from strength to strength and they have big plans in the pipeline for their future.

"We’re currently trying to purchase a building and go to the next level and move forward,” said Tim. “In total, we’re supporting 58 adults and our multisensory studios are always booked out. We’re very busy with people coming weekly and we even have one person coming from Sligo because there’s nothing like this in the island of Ireland.

"When we get our next phase, our MS2 development project, we’ll have a two-tier multi-sensory studio. We’ll be starting a fundraising campaign around that because it will cost half a million pound and we’re a not-for-profit organisation so any money we make is reinvested back into our services.

"We try to run events in the Factory Floor Restaurant and training centre to showcase the skills and, if you were in a functional restaurant in the city centre, you would have events. It’s chef-led, we have a very experienced chef Charlie Dillon, who was a head chef in a hotel for 20 years. Charlie leads the training within the kitchen. We had a very successful event at Christmas where we had around 60 people come through and we had entertainment and it was a really good night. So, we’re hosting an event for Valentine’s and it will be a three course meal where you can bring your own bottle for £49.95 per couple with live music. The event runs from 7-10pm and it’s open for everyone. Outside of that, we’re here five days a week and open to the public from 9am-3pm so we want to give our trainees that experience of a reasonably busy service.

A trainee cooking up a storm in ASpace2.

"It’s very person-centered and based on the needs of the person. Some people will have a target to work towards certain supported employment at some point. Other people are on that track but it might be a little bit longer. It’s very needs-led on the needs of the people. Our team has to adapt to the person’s needs because we’re very confident that they do have the skills. Our team is constantly evolving to ensure we meet the needs of each individual.

"We have a gentleman who was very very shy when he came in and now, after training, I see could function in any kitchen now. He chats away and loves instruction and gets on great with prep – he is a fantastic prep-chef. Likewise front of house, some members of the public come in and they remember the member of staff who trained them because they were so personable and they had a bit of craic about them. That’s amazing to see some of the trainees who just flourish and go. That’s what it’s all about.”

For more information on the project or to book a ticket for Valentine’s Day, search for ASpace2 or Factory Floor Restaurant & Catering School on Facebook.

ASpace2 Valentine's Day menu.