Transgender man from Derry shares his disappointment on removal of schools guidance

Oliver Grant, a transgender man from Derry, has expressed his disappointment and concerns following the Education Authority's decision to withdraw its transgender guidance.

Following a request from Education Minister Paul Givan, Northern Ireland's Education Authority removed guidance on supporting transgender pupils from its website on September 8. This decision came after the Supreme Court ruled that a woman is defined by biological sex.

Oliver Grant, who works with the Rainbow Project, an LGBTQIA+ charity based in Northern Ireland, shared his initial reactions to the withdrawal.

“This decision is deeply disappointing,” said Oliver. “The guidance was non-binding and simply offered schools advice on how to support transgender and gender-diverse pupils. Taking it away with no replacement is a step backward, leaving young people, parents, and teachers without the tools they need to create safe, inclusive environments.”

Oliver said that the withdrawal sends out a message that LGBTQIA+ needs don’t matter.

“Trans and gender diverse young people are already some of the most vulnerable in schools. Removing this guidance sends a message that their needs don’t matter.

"Worse, it risks reinforcing myths that we see appear on a daily basis. No child in Northern Ireland is receiving surgery or medical transition under the age of 18, it just doesn’t happen. The guidance was about respect, safety, and inclusion. Without it, isolation and poor mental health outcomes are likely to increase.”

Without the guidance, Oliver recognised that the withdrawal might lead to a change in attitudes from teachers and pupils.

He said: “For supportive teachers, it removes the framework that gave them confidence to do the right thing. For others, it may legitimise discriminatory practices, especially when fuelled by false information that respecting trans pupils is controversial. Pupils feel this directly when teachers are inconsistent or unsupported. It shapes how peers treat their LGBTQIA+ classmates.”

In 2017, Oliver highlighted the existing difficulties faced by transgender and gender-questioning pupils in schools, when there was no guidance.

He emphasised that the removal of such provisions would only exacerbate an already challenging environment for these students.

“The Department’s own 2017 research found that two thirds of LGBT pupils felt unsupported in schools, with problems like uniforms, toilets, and changing facilities frequently raised.

"Schools should be inclusive and empowering for every pupil, but too often trans and queer young people experience the opposite, a lack of understanding, bullying, and institutional barriers. Removing this guidance only deepens those challenges.”

Oliver stated that restricting bathroom access for transgender students would lead to daily humiliation.

“Restricting bathroom access is one of the clearest ways young people are excluded,” said Oliver. “In some cases, it forces pupils to avoid using the toilet at school altogether, which damages their health. Claims that bathroom access is unsafe are myths, what is unsafe is denying young people dignity and basic access in their own educational learning environments.”

‘Incredibly painful’ is how Oliver described being ‘dead-named’. ‘Dead-naming’ refers to when someone chooses not to use the preferred name of a person who is gender-questioning, non-binary or transgender.

“It’s not just a word, it invalidates your identity and reminds you of a time when you weren’t seen as yourself. When it happens in school, especially by a teacher, it creates an unsafe environment and signals to other pupils that your identity can be dismissed or mocked. Suggesting that respecting a young person’s name is political or controversial is simply false. It is about basic respect.”

Oliver shared his and other young LGBTQIA+ individuals' school experiences, stating: “We regularly hear from young people who’ve been excluded, harassed, or even forced out of education because of their identity.

"From being told to use separate bathrooms, excluding from sports and related activities, having teachers and staff refusing to use their chosen name/pronoun, as well as facing bullying from peers, school can be a really challenging place for trans young people.

"These experiences have lifelong impacts on education, confidence, and wellbeing. There are also examples of really good practice in schools across Northern Ireland, where teachers and principals have stepped up to support their trans and queer students. We need to celebrate those schools that have put in the work to include all their pupils, and ensure this is the experience that everyone has in education.”

“For many, it is a mixture of pride in their identity and community, but also fear and isolation,” said Oliver on what it is like to be a member of the transgender community in Derry.

“The lack of visible support services locally makes things harder. That’s why we at The Rainbow Project work so hard to provide safe spaces and peer networks in Derry to show trans people they’re not alone, no matter what misinformation or hostility they face.”

After the withdrawal of guidance, Oliver pointed gender-questioning people towards the Rainbow Project for help, he said: “At The Rainbow Project, we provide free mental health support, safe spaces, advocacy, and community groups for LGBTIQA+ people across Northern Ireland.

“We also work closely with schools, families, and other agencies to challenge stigma, tackle misinformation, and create safer environments for young people to grow and thrive.

“As well as Rainbow Youth which is a youth-led project for LGBTQIA+ young people aged between 12-25, funded by the National Lottery Community Fund. Based in the Foyle LGBTQIA+ Centre, we engage with young people across Derry, Strabane and surrounding areas. If you are gender-questioning, you don’t have to go through this alone. We are here, and we will continue to advocate for a better, fairer Northern Ireland where trans, non-binary, and intersex people are safe, supported, and celebrated.”

You can find The Rainbow Project here: https://www.rainbow-project.org/