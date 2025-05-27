The Police Service of Northern Ireland car.

Translink has stated they are offering a £1000 award for evidence of anti-social behaviour or vandalism that occurred in Galliagh on Sunday, May 25.

A Translink spokesperson said: “Safety is always our top priority and due to anti-social behaviour in the Galliagh area on Sunday, May 25, Foyle Metro 12 services were withdrawn from 4.30pm. Services resumed as normal in the morning on Monday, May 26.

“We continue to monitor the situation and keep in close liaison with the PSNI Neighbourhood Policing Teams, the Safe Transport Team and community representatives, and we encourage anyone who witnesses such incidents to report them to Translink, Crimestoppers or PSNI.

We also operate a reward scheme, which pays out up to £1,000 to anyone who witnesses and gives evidence of any incident of anti-social behaviour or vandalism that results in a successful conviction.”

Police in Derry also said they are appealing for information following reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Galliagh on Sunday, May 25.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that a large group of youths had gathered, with some of these throwing items, suspected to be stones, at police officers on patrol in the vicinity of Fergleen Park at around 3.45pm.

Police also received a report of criminal damage in the vicinity of Fairview Road, at around 4.15pm on Sunday, May 25, when damage was caused to a bus window.

Sergeant Irvine said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and our Neighbourhood team will continue to patrol in this and other areas, but we would appeal to parents to know where their children are and what they’re doing when not at home. The young people involved may not always realise the impact of their actions, but these could potentially see them facing serious consequences that could affect their life choices in the future.

“We’re appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened on Sunday, or who has dash-cam or other video footage, to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1072 of 25/05/25.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."