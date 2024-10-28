Translink Hallowe'en pumpkin surprise delights bus and rail passengers

The surprise pumpkin giveaway underscores Translink’s commitment to enhancing the passenger experience, adding a touch of seasonal magic to everyday travel by connecting commuters and encouraging them to embrace the Hallowe’en spirit.

Lucky passengers who discovered this surprise have been encouraged to get creative by carving their pumpkins at home and sharing their photos on social media.

By tagging Translink and using the hashtag #TranslinkAndTreats, entrants are in with the chance of winning a Family & Friends Ticket, offering unlimited day travel on all services across Northern Ireland for up to two adults and four children. Entries close on October 31, 2024.

Tony McDaid, Assistant Service Delivery Manager at Translink, said: "It was fantastic to see the surprise and delight among passengers as they boarded the services and discovered the pumpkins.

"We wanted to inject a little fun into everyday journeys and give passengers something to remember as we embrace the Halloween festivities. By connecting communities and creating memorable experiences, it highlights the important role public transport continues to play in our social wellbeing."

With thousands of people expected to descend upon the city for Derry Halloween, Translink will also be operating a number of additional and enhanced services on October 31, enabling local residents and visitors from across Northern Ireland to enjoy the festivities in a safe, convenient and sustainable way.

For the latest information on services and fares, visit translink.co.uk or download the Journey Planner app.

On Hallowe’en night (Thursday, October 31), Translink will be running a number of additional Foyle Metro, Ulsterbus and Goldliner services from Foyle Street Bus Station:

9pm – additional 1a service to Culmore

9.10pm – additional 3n service covering Kilfennan, Currynierin and Drumahoe

9.10pm – additional 98 service to Strabane via Newbuildings

10pm – additional 212 service to Castledawson

The public are also advised to note some service adjustments:

4c – 8.25pm from Foyle Street and 8.45pm from Currynierin not running due to road closures for the fireworks display. Passengers can instead avail of the 3n service from Foyle Street at 9.10pm.

6a – 8.20pm to Newbuildings and 8.35pm return not running due to road closures for the fireworks display. Passengers can avail of the 98 service to Newbuildings at 9.10pm.

8b – 8.50pm from Foyle Street to Creggan moved to 9pm with return moving from 9.05pm to 9.15pm.

10a – 8.40pm Ballymagroarty service moved to 9pm, with return moved from 9pm to 9.20pm.

11a – 8.40pm to Woodbrook moved to 9pm.

At the North West Transport Hub, additional capacity has been added to the 9.38pm departure to Belfast Grand Central Station, followed by an additional rail service at 10.38pm to Coleraine Station.

A special coach service will also operate from Belfast Grand Central Station on Halloween at 3pm, making its return journey from Foyle Street Bus Centre at 9pm. Tickets for this service are available to book online by visiting: translink.co.uk/events.

