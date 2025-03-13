Translink has supported the Altnagelvin Parents Group, which assists parents of children with lifelong medical conditions, in providing a memorable day out for families from Altnagelvin Cardiology Parents.

The event began at the North West Transport Hub, where children and families enjoyed a morning of face-painting and balloon modelling before embarking on a scenic train journey to Castlerock, which hoped to offer families the chance to connect and enjoy time together.

Upon arrival in Castlerock, the families were warmly welcomed at Castlerock Golf Club, where they enjoyed lunch. Altnagelvin Parents Group said that the day was filled with laughter, connection, and shared experiences, helping to strengthen the support network for families navigating lifelong medical conditions.

Lisa Storey, Chairperson of Altnagelvin Parents Group, expressed her gratitude, saying: “It was fantastic to see so many families come together for this special day out. We know how challenging it can be for families of children with special medical needs, so having these moments to connect and enjoy each other’s company is invaluable.

"A huge thank you to all the families who attended, as well as to the wonderful staff at Translink who hosted activity in the station and made the journey so easy. Thanks also to Costello’s Restaurant, and everyone who contributed to making the day so special.

“We also extend our thanks to the amazing Paediatric Cardiology team on Wards 6 and 16 at Altnagelvin Hospital, as well as to our fantastic volunteer on the day, Shane Plummer.”

Mark Montgomery, Area Route Manager at Translink, also shared his enthusiasm for the event: “We were delighted to welcome the Altnagelvin Cardiology Parents group for this special journey. Translink takes great pride in playing a role in better connecting local community groups, and it was wonderful to see the families enjoy their time in the station, on the train and in Castlerock. These can be journeys many people take for granted but have an incredibly positive impact for children and their families who may not be able to get out and about so easily due to their medical needs.”

Altnagelvin Parents Group said that they forward to organising more events that bring joy, support, and connection to families in the future.