Translink to carry out major track improvement works on Derry line
Translink is set to carry out essential engineering works across on Sunday, November 6, impacting the Derry Line.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
2nd Nov 2022, 12:31pm
On Sunday, November 6, there will be works in the Antrim area which will impact on the Derry train line with bus substitution services operating between Antrim and Great Victoria Street.
Passengers are advised to plan ahead if they are to travel on this date by checking the website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner before they travel and allow extra time for their journey.