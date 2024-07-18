Translink's new Day Out offer to get people out and about for the summer in Derry and the North
To promote use of public transport during the summer, Translink created their new ‘Days Out’ webpage, which hopes to be a ‘go-to’ resource for ticket information and trip inspiration.
Translink said: “With a variety of great value fares available, there’s no better time to discover the scenic beauty, vibrant culture and fascinating history of Derry City and Strabane.”
For £24, Translink is offering a family and friends ticket, which allows for an ‘unlimited’ day of travel on all TransLink services within Northern Ireland for up to two adults and four children.
Individual travellers can avail of the Foyle Metro Day Pass for £3, or purchase a Bus Rambler ticket, priced at £10 per adult, which allows unlimited day travel on all Ulsterbus, Goldliner, Metro, and Glider services within Northern Ireland after 9.15am.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, encouraged all to take advantage of the offer saying: "I would encourage everyone to take advantage of these fantastic services and offers from Translink this summer and discover the beauty and culture of Derry and Strabane with the convenience and sustainability of public transport.”
"Whether you want to explore our historic city or the majesty of the Sperrins, there is so much to see and do right here in the North West, so log on to the ‘Days Out’ page now and plan your experience.”
Tony McDaid, Assistant Service Delivery Manager, Translink, said: “Summer is a fantastic time to explore and re-discover the diverse attractions the North West and the wider region have to offer. With our great value fares, easy contactless payment and range of services, we aim to make days out affordable and accessible for everyone. From the stunning countryside to vibrant cities and towns and a host of special events over the summer, we have services that connect you to incredible destinations, all while providing sustainable and stress-free travel.”
