If you are looking for ideas for city break or a week away consider why not consider the wonderful Baltic port of Gdansk, a city that has everything you could ask for.

TRAVEL: 92 photographs of glorious Gdansk and its sister cities Sopot and Gdynia

By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Jun 2024, 15:20 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 16:32 BST
Looking for ideas for a city break or a little longer away?

Why not consider the wonderful Baltic port of Gdansk, a city that has everything you could ask for?

The ‘Journal’ recently visited the glorious city in Pomerania in northern Poland and was blown away by its sights, the sea and the seismic historical events that have shaped it and its sister cities of Sopot and Gdynia.

A view of Granary Island from the Long Embankment in the heart of Gdansk.

A view of Granary Island from the Long Embankment in the heart of Gdansk.Photo: Kevin Mullan

Steak tartare at Restauracja Port Fromage on the banks of the Motława in Gdansk.

Steak tartare at Restauracja Port Fromage on the banks of the Motława in Gdansk.Photo: Kevin Mullan

The Wartka in Gdansk city centre.

The Wartka in Gdansk city centre.Photo: Kevin Mullan

Pleasure boats make their way along the Motlawa in the centre of Gdansk.

Pleasure boats make their way along the Motlawa in the centre of Gdansk.Photo: Kevin Mullan

