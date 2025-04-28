Treat for car lovers as Supercar Saturday set to roar into Derry
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Local car enthusiasts Gary and Stephen McCaul will showcase approximately 35 luxury vehicles including Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, McLaren and Maserati for public viewing.
Micky Doherty will lead this family-friendly event which offers children and big kids the chance to get up close with one of Ireland's finest collections of supercars.
DJ Lui and DJ Richie Rich will keep the music flowing throughout the day. A mobile gaming truck will provide additional entertainment for younger attendees, while local food vendors will be on site serving delicious refreshments.
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Colr. Lilian Seenoi Barr, said: “I’m really looking forward to hosting Supercar Saturday. This event has become a highlight in our community calendar, and for good reason.
"The collection of Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and other luxury vehicles that Gary and Stephen have arranged is truly world-class. I've had the privilege of previewing some of these fantastic vehicles, and they are simply breath-taking.
“What makes this day so special is that it allows car enthusiasts to explore the spectacular vehicles they have previously only dreamt about. I'm particularly proud that this event will raise funds for The Bud Club, allowing our community's passion for incredible cars to directly benefit a life-changing organisation for young people with additional needs.”
Supercar Saturday is part of the Mayor’s One Big Weekend, One Big Cause – Revved Up and Ready to Rock for Bud Club’ extravaganza which will take place on the Bank Holiday weekend of May 24 and May 25.
The fun will begin with Supercar Saturday, followed by a night of music and entertainment with ‘Derry Rocks for Bud Club’ in the Guildhall. This event will feature The Mindbenders with the Ultimate Yacht Rock Show, along with funnyman Black Paddy and musician Ritchie Remo. The weekend will be brought to an epic conclusion with ‘Feel the Beat’ a night of high-energy and infectious Afrobeats at St Columb’s Hall. All three events will raise funds for the Mayor’s chosen charity, The Bud Club.
For more information go to www.derrystrabane.com/OneWeekend.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.