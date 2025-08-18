Triax Social Economy Project wins funding to boost food and community in Derry

SSE Airtricity has announced sustainability funding for Derry’s Triax Social Economy Project through its Generation Green Community Fund.

The project is one of 56 community-led sustainability initiatives across Ireland to receive full funding through the £4.3 million fund.

The funding will directly impact 900 people in the local community, supporting the expansion of a local allotment to provide additional allotments to support reduction in carbon footprint and to provide organic produce for the project’s food bank initiative.

The Generation Green Community Fund reflects SSE Airtricity’s long-term commitment to supporting the communities it serves, with a focus on enabling meaningful environmental and social change. The fund was developed following extensive engagement with community groups across the island of Ireland, who helped shape its priorities around education, biodiversity, infrastructure, and climate adaptation.

Stephen Gallagher Managing Director, SSE Airtricity and Dr Lisa McIlvenna, Managing Director, Business in the Community Northern Ireland pictured with Eva Bettany and Oisin McCone announcing the funding allocations from the £4.3m SSE Airtricity Generation Green Community Fund.

The expansion of Triax Social Economy Project’s Garden allotments will provide additional gardening classes for the local community and increase the space for allotment users. The group will promote local food growing and food waste reduction amongst the community. The expansion will also allow the group to provide organic, locally grown vegetables to the social supermarket to help people in need in the community.

Announcing the funding allocation launch, Stephen Gallagher, Managing Director of SSE Airtricity, said: “We're delighted to support Triax Social Economy Project – and a whole range of other ambitious, community-led sustainability projects across the island of Ireland. Achieving net zero is a shared responsibility, and these initiatives show how vital local leadership is in Ireland’s green energy transition.

“Through this fund, we’ve listened to what communities told us matters most - from improving biodiversity to enhancing local infrastructure and education. We understand the challenges many groups face in accessing funding resources, and we’re proud to play a part in enabling them to create lasting environmental and social impact.”

Welcoming the funding from the SSE Airtricity Generation Green Community Fund, a spokesperson for Triax Social Economy said: “Our project will bring a much-needed boost to what is fast becoming an all-encompassing environmental hub in the heart of the Triax area. This funding will be used to increase capacity so as we can provide more much needed organic produce from our allotments directly to residents most in need.

“The second element of the project looks at reducing our Carbon Footprint through education and awareness building working with schools, youth clubs and the wider community on key environmental challenges that we as a community face. We hope to create environmental champions throughout the area to help spread awareness and attitudinal change for residents on topics such as Recycling, Biodiversity, Litter & Illegal dumping, Pollution etc through our Turning Triax Green and wider programmes.”

Funding applications have been administered in line with a number of UN Sustainable Development Goals, and with a view to supporting Northern Ireland’s pathway to net zero. On completion, the seven projects have the potential to reduce Northern Ireland’s carbon emissions by 200 tonnes annually.

The SSE Airtricity Generation Green Fund will help embed lasting habits and environmental awareness across communities. Taking all 56 projects into consideration, community buildings and facilities will receive energy-efficient upgrades in order to cut energy use by 40%.