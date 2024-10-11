Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The life and music of Derry man Paddy Tyre will be celebrated at a special concert in the Guildhall on December 5.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paddy was well-known throughout the City and District of Derry and Strabane. He sadly passed away suddenly on July 8, just hours after he and his family had met with the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr.

The family had requested the meeting to seek the mayor’s support for a charity walk organised by Paddy's daughters, Rosin Hamill, Aoife Tyre and granddaughter Kirstie Hamill, to raise funds for the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosin and Aoife’s children, Zara and Tiernan, were both born with Down Syndrome just 11 days apart

The Mayor, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr pictured with members of the late Paddy Tyre’s family and Zara and Tiernan, with local musicians at the launch of a Tribute Night in the Guildhall in his memory on the 5th of December, aid of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and the BUD Club. Included are his wife Evelyn, sons and daughters and Christopher Cooper, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and Gavin Melly from the BUD Club. Picture Martin McKeown.

Tragedy struck after their visit with the mayor, as Paddy passed away suddenly that evening. In honour of Paddy’s memory, Mayor Barr committed to hosting a concert – it is planned for the day before Paddy would have celebrated his 76th birthday.

Reflecting on the day, Mayor Barr said: "Paddy was such a warm, engaging man, and we shared a wonderful afternoon in the Mayor’s Parlour. He spoke with so much love for his family and music.

"We even laughed about his ‘famous’ bacon and egg pub breakfast, which he promised to make for me. His passing that same evening was such a shock, and my heart broke for his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Organising this concert to honour Paddy feels like a fitting way to remember someone who brought so much joy through music."

The Mayor, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr pictured with members of the late Paddy Tyre’s family, his wife, Evelyn, daughters Aoife and Rosin and sons, Emmet, Sean and Colin at the launch of a tribute night in aid of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and the BUD Club which is taking place in the Guildhall on the 5th of December. Picture Martin McKeown.

Helping to organise the special concert on behalf of the Tyre family is Paddy’s daughter Rosin, she explained: “We were brought up with music, it was such an integral part of our family and our daily lives, so this concert is a very fitting way to remember our daddy.

"After Zara and Tiernan were born music became even more important to us as we have seen the effect music has on them. It has helped their social skills, their language skills, their mobility… everything really. Zara was her Granda’s princess, and he waited patiently on her each day to play one of her many favourite nursery rhymes that was always jazzed up using a bass guitar, we had nursery rhyme time like no other.

"Tiernan loved to watch his Granda play the guitar and has now started to play himself, following in his Granda’s footsteps. With the proceeds from this concert going to charity this is their Granda’s last way of supporting the charity that has and will continue to support both his grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are obviously all dealing with losing our dad so suddenly, but planning this concert is really helping us. Music was so important to daddy, and we are getting such strength from it now.”

The Mayor, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr pictured with Evelyn Tyre and her daughter Roisin and Christopher Cooper, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and Gavin Melly from the BUD Club at the launch of a tribute night in memory of the late Paddy Tyre which will take place in the Guildhall on the 5th of December and feature local musicians in aid of the two charities. Picture Martin McKeown.

Paddy’s wife Evelyn added: “Paddy's love for music has always been there, and I remember buying him his first guitar in 1970 from local music shop Deery’s. The first band he played in was The Saints, and music has always been a massive part of our marriage, family and home.”

In his heyday Paddy Tyre was a member of the Derry Showband scene and even performed in a play that was written about the Showbands in the Rialto, after this he made his living gigging and playing in venues all around the country.

As he settled into retirement it was the Strabane-based Music to Your Ears Group where Paddy found a new home. Made up of men who love to sing and perform together, Paddy found a camaraderie which he cherished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He performed regularly with the group bringing back to life many of the tunes he had enjoyed in his showband days.

The Mayor, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr pictured with members of the late Paddy Tyre’s family and Zara and Tiernan, with local musicians at the launch of a Tribute Night in the Guildhall in his memory on the 5th of December, aid of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and the BUD Club. Included are his wife Evelyn, sons and daughters and Christopher Cooper, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and Gavin Melly from the BUD Club. Picture Martin McKeown.

Fittingly, it is now the Music to Your Ears Group who will lead this tribute to Paddy. Led by Eamon Lynch and Mickey Joe Harte the group will perform on the Guildhall stage and will also provide the backing for other musicians on the night.

Performers confirmed so far include many who Paddy played with over the years including, Legacy, Jim McDermott, Damian McAdams, Martin McColgan and Son, along with a special performance from the Foyle Down Syndrome Group.

Paddy’s children will also be performing on the night in a very personal tribute to their much-missed dad. There will also be pre-recorded performances from his grandchildren, young Zara and Tiernan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosin added: “We had so much support already, from the musicians and bands which Daddy worked with over the years and have agreed to perform on the night, and from local people already asking where they can get tickets.

“All proceeds from the concert will be split between the Foyle Down Syndrome Group and the Mayor’s charity – The Bud Club. My mum Evelyn, and all of us as a family, are very grateful to the mayor for giving us the opportunity to host an event like this in our daddy’s memory, we hope people come along to support the charities and enjoy the music.”

Paddy sadly died suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital on July 8 of this year. The popular Creggan man’s funeral took place from his home in Melmore Gardens to St. Mary’s Chapel on July 11.

The Mayor, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr pictured with members of the late Paddy Tyre’s family and local musicians at the launch of a Tribute Night in the Guildhall in his memory on the 5th of December, aid of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and the BUD Club. Included are his wife Evelyn, sons and daughters and Christopher Cooper, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and Gavin Melly from the BUD Club. Picture Martin McKeown.

Tickets for the event in Derry’s Guildhall in December are £10. The tickets are available from Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, the Thrift Charity Shop in the Northside Shopping Centre.

They can also be obtained from any family member or by contacting [email protected].