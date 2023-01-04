Tributes paid following the passing of 'one of life's true gentlemen,' Packie Farren
Tributes have been paid to well-known Clonmany man Packie Farren, following his passing this week.
Mr Farren was a founder and director of Saint Columbcille Village in Clonmany and was involved in a number of groups and organisations in Inishowen throughout the years. He is also the father of Father Paul Farren, Administrator at St. Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry.
Saint Columbcille Village in Clonmany paid tribute to Mr Farren and said they shared the news of the passing of their founder, director, colleague and friend ‘with great sadness’.
“Packie was first and foremost a Father and Grandfather, very proud of all the achievements of his children and grandchildren. Then he was a Clonmany man! He was the very definition of Community Spirit and a role model for us all.
“Packie gave freely of his time across many aspects of this community. He never needed praise or recognition it was enough to simply know he was doing good. Packie has been the driving force behind this complex since the beginning. The facilities we have and the care we provide is testament to endless hours of work that he put in. We simply would not exist without him! Packie meant so much to so many people, he was one of life's true gentlemen, he always had time for others. He will be sorely missed by us all here. He truly believed everyone should be treated and cared for with the highest possible respect and dignity an ethos on which he built this complex. His absence will be felt most of all by his daughter Maire and Son Fr Paul. We offer them and the extended Farren Family our deepest condolences and keep them in our thoughts and prayers. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”
Mr Farren’s funeral Mass will take place on Friday, January 6, leaving his home at Main Street, Clonmany at 1.45pm, going to St Mary's Church Clonmany, for requiem Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
The family has asked for family flowers only, with donations in lieu if desired to Saint Columbcille Village, Co any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.
House private please from 10pm til 10am, and on the morning of the Funeral.
Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany