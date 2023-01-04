“Packie gave freely of his time across many aspects of this community. He never needed praise or recognition it was enough to simply know he was doing good. Packie has been the driving force behind this complex since the beginning. The facilities we have and the care we provide is testament to endless hours of work that he put in. We simply would not exist without him! Packie meant so much to so many people, he was one of life's true gentlemen, he always had time for others. He will be sorely missed by us all here. He truly believed everyone should be treated and cared for with the highest possible respect and dignity an ethos on which he built this complex. His absence will be felt most of all by his daughter Maire and Son Fr Paul. We offer them and the extended Farren Family our deepest condolences and keep them in our thoughts and prayers. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”