Tributes paid to Derry cancer fund-raiser and campaigner Manus Martin

Tributes have been paid to well-known Derry cancer fund-raiser and campaigner Manus Martin who has sadly passed away.

Manus died suddenly but peacefully at this home in Pennyburn on Friday.

He was laid to rest in the City Cemetery following Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church on Monday morning.

Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan said: “Manus was well-known, respected and loved across Derry and beyond.”

The late Manus Martin.

A huge supporter of Derry City FC and Celtic FC, Manus was, Mr. Durkan said, ‘a big football fan with a big heart’.

Manus and his late wife Majella suffered immense grief when they lost their 10-year-old son Anthony to leukaemia in 2001.

Following the tragedy they managed to raise tens of thousands of pounds for cancer research in his memory.

Mr. Durkan said: “I have huge admiration for the courage and determination he showed after the tragic loss of his young son, Anthony, when he channelled his own grief into hugely successful fundraising efforts for Leukaemia Research."

Prior to his untimely death Anthony had been a protégé of the late Jon 'Ugg' Clifford at Tristar FC and his name appears in perpetuity on the Anthony Martin Memorial Cup.

The famous Derry club expressed ‘great sadness’ at the news of Manus’ death.

“Manus is the daddy of the late Anthony Martin, who sadly passed away at a very young age while being one of ‘Ugg’s’ players. He will be sadly missed by his friends, family and everyone that knew him

“When young Anthony passed away, ‘Ugg’ started the Anthony Martin Memorial Tournament in his name and Manus became a huge part of that every year as he attended, alongside his wife and Anthony’s mammy Majella, to watch the teams play and present the awards at the end,” the club said in a statement.

Manus is predeceased by his wife Majella and son Anthony. He is mourned by his daughter Kate, son-in-law Peter, siblings Margaret, Connie, Brian, Sean, Dennis, Eugene and Marie and wider family circle.

Mr. Durkan said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Manus' daughter Kate and his family and friends at this dark and difficult time.”