Tributes paid to Derry ‘institution’ Paul Diamond

Tributes have been paid to the well-known Derry businessman and long-standing supporter and benefactor of Derry City Football Club Paul Diamond.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Diamond, who died at the weekend, was best-known as the proprietor of Diamond Corrugated in the city. He also served as Chairman and Honorary President of Derry City FC.

SDLP Colum Eastwood MP led tributes describing Mr. Diamond as ‘an institution in Derry’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His whole life was dedicated to the city and using his extraordinary talents to help people. He gave people the opportunity of good jobs at his packaging firm Diamond Corrugated in Pennyburn.

The late Paul Diamond

"He generously contributed to community life with his time and donations to causes close to his heart.

"And of course he was an outstanding supporter of Derry City where he served as Chairman in the late 90s and more recently as Club President after succeeding John Hume,” said the Foyle MP.

Mr. Eastwood said the late businessman loved Derry and ‘gave back to it in every way that he could’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. My thoughts are with Mary and his whole family at this difficult time. I hope they are comforted in the knowledge that our city and our community has benefitted immeasurably by Paul’s generosity and friendship. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Manufacturing also passed on condolences to Mr. Diamond’s wife and family.

“A huge contributor to the NW economy, community and sport. He was also one of the founders of Manufacturing NI,” the trade lobby stated.