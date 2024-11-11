Tributes paid to Derry man Philip Howell following tragic death in Thailand
Mr. Howell, originally from Strathfoyle, passed away in south east Asia last week.
“We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Philip Howell tragically while on holidays in Thailand on November 6, 2024. May he rest in peace,” McLaughlin Funeral Directors confirmed.
Mr. Howell had been living in The Hillocks, Altnagelvin but was originally from Dereen Drive.
Tributes have been pouring in for the former Seagate employee and St. Brecan’s pupil.
“A true gentleman and a massive loss to this world. A fantastic mate during my short stay in Seagate,” posted former work colleague Jonny J. Ellis.
Others described Philip as ‘one of life’s true gents’, an ‘absolute gentleman’, a ‘great, sound man’ and a ‘sound, decent fella’.
He is mourned by his mother Doris, partner Julie and siblings Sharon, Jane, Sarah and Megan.
Funeral arrangements are to be confirmed at a later date.
