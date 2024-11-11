Tributes paid to Derry man Philip Howell following tragic death in Thailand

By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Nov 2024, 15:34 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Tributes have been paid to Derry man Philip Howell who has died tragically while holidaying in Thailand.

Mr. Howell, originally from Strathfoyle, passed away in south east Asia last week.

“We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Philip Howell tragically while on holidays in Thailand on November 6, 2024. May he rest in peace,” McLaughlin Funeral Directors confirmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr. Howell had been living in The Hillocks, Altnagelvin but was originally from Dereen Drive.

Tributes have been paid to Derry man Philip Howell who has died tragically while holidaying in Thailand.Tributes have been paid to Derry man Philip Howell who has died tragically while holidaying in Thailand.
Tributes have been paid to Derry man Philip Howell who has died tragically while holidaying in Thailand.

Tributes have been pouring in for the former Seagate employee and St. Brecan’s pupil.

“A true gentleman and a massive loss to this world. A fantastic mate during my short stay in Seagate,” posted former work colleague Jonny J. Ellis.

Others described Philip as ‘one of life’s true gents’, an ‘absolute gentleman’, a ‘great, sound man’ and a ‘sound, decent fella’.

He is mourned by his mother Doris, partner Julie and siblings Sharon, Jane, Sarah and Megan.

Funeral arrangements are to be confirmed at a later date.

Related topics:ThailandDerry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice