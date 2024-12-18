Tributes paid to Inishowen’s ‘inspirational’ Dinny McLaughlin ‘a legend of Donegal fiddle music’

Tributes have been paid to the legendary Inishowen fiddler Dinny McLaughlin who has died aged 89.

Mr. McLaughlin, from Shandrum, passed away on Tuesday.

Dinny ‘White Harra’ McLaughlin is widely considered one of the most influential fiddlers in the country.

As a music and dance teacher he tutored countless all-Ireland champions.

The late Dinny McLaughlin playing with Altan's Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and Ciarán Tourish, in the Glassworks in Derry in 2013. Photo Lorcan Doherty Photography

His alumni include Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Ciarán Tourish, Roisin Mc Grory (née Harrigan) and Liz Doherty.

The internationally acclaimed Altan were among those paying tribute.

“Dinny McLaughlin was a huge influence on us growing up in Donegal. He was an inspirational teacher, a mentor and most important, a true friend,” the band stated.

The Henry Girls paid their condolences describing Dinny as ‘a true musical legend’.

The late Dinny McLaughlin, on left, with Mr. Pat Hughes, principal of Scoil Cholm Cille, Ballymena, Malin, presenting an inscribed silver salver to Mrs. Mary Collins of Beaugh, Malin, on the occasion of her 104th birthday in March 1981.

"His contributions to the tradition will never be forgotten, here in Inishowen and far beyond,” said the Malin band. “His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, and we are so grateful for all he taught us over the years.”

Seán Doherty, composer and Assistant Professor in Music at Dublin City University, said he was ‘very sorry to hear of the passing of Dinny McLaughlin, a legend of Donegal fiddle music’.

"My wee brother and I had great craic in his lessons. The Jinkin’ Mermaid is one of my top tunes of all time,” he remarked.

The Inishowen Traditional Music Project (ITMP) said: “We have had the privilege and fun of working with Dinny on many projects over the years from his film and album recording ‘Ark of Tides’ in 2013 to having Dinny present to hear his suite of music performed by the Inishowen Trad Orchestra & Choir in the National Concert Hall, Dublin in January 2023.

“Through his devotion to teaching, collecting and composing the music, song and dance of the peninsula is alive and all the richer for his nurturing.”

Growing up between Buncrana and Drumfries in the 1930s and 1940s Dinny was immersed in traditional music as a boy. Playing in music houses all over Inishowen and East Donegal, he went on to feature with the Buncrana Céilí Band and the Clonmany Céilí Band.

With the folk group Aileach he came to international attention alongside Bernard Heaney, Pat McCabe and Brian McGrory.

Dinny served as chairman of the Inishowen Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann. He was a former principal of St. Oran’s National School.

Last year the programme for the ITMP celebration of Dinny’s work at the National Concert Hall encapsulated his influence:

"Dinny McLaughlin is undoubtedly one of Ireland’s great composers, musicians and teachers and has laid the foundations for much of the large musical community in the Inishowen area today.

"His compositions represent a very rich palette of colours, depth and often humour.”

That same concert featured a poem written by Dinny entitled ‘Music’:

‘I cradled it when in the dark

‘And woke it from its sleep,

‘I coaxed it through the feeble years

‘to see a new dawn peep.

‘And then, my love took root and grew,

‘And bloomed a summers day,

‘May many reap the harvest,

‘When I am long beneath the clay’.

He is mourned by his sisters Annie and Bridget and a wide circle of family and friends.

His Funeral will take place on Friday at 11am in St Mary’s, Cockhill.