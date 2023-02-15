The late Dympna Harron who has sadly passed away.

Mrs. Harron died peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on Monday.

Former pupils of the late drama teacher said she was an ‘inspiration’.

Lisa McGee, the creator of the acclaimed ‘Derry Girls’ sitcom, was one of those who had been taught by Mrs. Harron at Thornhill.

“My wonderful drama teacher Mrs Harron passed away peacefully last night. A brilliant, bright, witty woman who changed so many lives for the better. She believed we could do anything,” she stated, following news of her passing this week.

Mary Durkan, another former pupil, described her as ‘an inspiration to generations of Derry Girls and many others’.

Her former school expressed sorrow and sent the school community’s thoughts and prayers to Mrs. Harron’s family.