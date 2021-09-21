Tributes paid to late Derry City player Kevin 'Crack' McKeever

The late Kevin 'Crack' McKeever

In a statement his former club said: "All at Derry City Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden death of our former player, Kevin McKeever.

"‘Crack’ made his debut for the Candystripes in our very first league game – a 1-1 draw against EMFA at Buckley Park in October 1985. Former City manager Kevin Mahon also played his first game for his hometown club in the same match.

"In all, the tall midfielder made 92 appearances for City including in the 1994 FAI cup final defeat to Sligo Rovers."

Another former club Portadown FC stated: "We're saddened to learn of the sudden passing of ex-player Kevin McKeever

"'Tree' as Kevin was affectionately known as by Ports fans played for PFC between 1987 and 1993 making 189 apps and was part of the 89/90 & 90/91 title winning squad

"Condolences to Kevin's family and friends."

Derry City FC added: "Kevin remained a hugely popular figure not just around the club, but in the city generally, and his untimely death will be sorely felt throughout.