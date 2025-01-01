Tributes paid to leading Derry trade unionist and credit union pioneer Uel Adair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to the late Derry trade unionist and leading member of the Credit Union movement in Ireland Uel Adair, who has passed away.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Adair died peacefully at Altnagelvin on New Year’s Eve.

The Newbuildings man was a former President of the Irish League of Credit Unions.

As a worker at the Molins cigarette-machine factory at Maydown he became an Amalgamated Engineering Union (AEU) shop steward and was for years a leading member of the trade union movement locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The late Uel Adair

Leading tributes the ILCU said: “Uel began his service to Waterside Credit Union in 1974 as a volunteer. With his vast expertise in the trade union movement, he proved to be an invaluable asset to the growth and development of the credit union.

"He served on Chapter 1 as a delegate for 43 years, holding the offices of PRO, Treasurer, Chairman and was also Chairman of the Inter-Chapter group.

"Uel was elected President of the Irish League of Credit Unions in 2007, having served as Vice President from 2005.

"In 2010, Uel was awarded an MBE by for his services to the credit union movement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uel Adair with John Hume in 2007.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with Uel’s wife Ina, his son Craig and daughter Sharleen at this sad time. We also extend our sympathies the Directors and staff of Waterside Credit Union.”

Outside of work and his trade union and credit union activism Uel had a keen interest in horse and pony racing.

Reacting to the sad news of his passing on Tuesday Pony Racing Ireland said: “When a legend and an absolute gentleman passes away, it's a very sad day for all.

"Uel Adair was a passionate pony racing advocate and supporter all his life. He will be truly missed. Condolences to his wife, children, family and friends. Rest in peace Uel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Adair is mourned by his wife Ina, children Craig and Sharleen, daughter-in-law Tanya, grandchildren Maiya and Dylan and siblings Roy and Billy.

His funeral service will take place in W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home in Eglinton on Friday, January 3 at 12.30pm followed by interment in Ballyoan cemetery in the Waterside.