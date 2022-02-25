Tributes paid to much loved Aengus Friel aka Shammen Delly

Aengus Friel aka Shammen Delly

Mr. Friel, who released critically acclaimed electronica under the moniker Shammen Delly died suddenly on Wednesday.

An Grianán Theatre, where Mr. Friel worked as a technician, said: "All of us here at An Grianán Theatre are devastated to hear of the passing of our friend, and former colleague, Aengus Friel last night. Ní bheidh a léithead arís ann."

Celtronic, the premier Derry electronica festival, also paid tribute, stating: "Sad news to hear of the passing today of Aengus Friel Lawrence a really nice guy and one of the finest electronic musicians to have emerged from the North West in the last 20 years. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and crew."

Author Séamas O'Reilly, who releases electronic music as Shocko, said: "Utterly gutted to to hear of the death of Aengus Friel Lawrence, of Shammen Delly. He was an incredible talent and a lovely soul. Can't comprehend it at all. RIP."

The Belfast band Junk Drawer said: "It absolutely breaks our hearts to have to say this, but Donegal lost a genuine visionary, and a beautiful human being last night. RIP Aengus. It was a privilege to know you."