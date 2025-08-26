Tributes paid to 'much loved' Buncrana man Martin McCallion

Tributes have been paid to ‘much loved’ Buncrana man Martin McCallion, who sadly passed away following an incident at a workplace last week.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The father-of-four and grandfather passed away in hospital on Saturday after a reported workplace accident on Thursday last.

Buncrana Golf Club paid tribute to their ‘dear friend and golfing colleague’ and said the heart breaking news of his death ‘was greeted with complete utter shock and disbelief around the club.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a poignant post on Facebook, the golf club said: “Martin was a loyal and dedicated member of Buncrana Golf Club for many years along with his son Christopher. Martin will be fondly remembered not only for his deep commitment but also for his warm friendship, kindness, and the positive spirit he brought to every occasion. His sudden passing is a great loss to our club and community, and he will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

The late Martin McCallion.

“The Buncrana Golf Club committee and members extend our heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to Martin's wife, Martina, Daughters, Joanne & Jennifer and Sons, Christopher & Mark and all the McCallion family, friends, and colleagues at this very difficult time - may he rest in peace.”

Colleagues of Mr McCallion described him as a ‘trusted colleague and friend’.

"A hardworking and diligent mechanic who took pride in his work, Martin loved his job and was always willing to lend a hand or go the extra mile to help others. Sometimes that extra 'mile' took him all over the country, and day or night, he arrived with a smile on his face and a kind word for those he encountered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Martin will forever be missed. We have taken great comfort in the stories people have shared with us over the past few days and we fondly remember Martin as a reliable, honest and loyal friend, who was full of life, character and craic.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Martina, his children Joanne, Jennifer, Christopher and Mark, his parents Anna and Barney, his brothers Enda, Gareth, Patrick and Brian, his beloved grandchildren and all of his extended family and friends. We extend our deepest sympathies to them at this difficult time.

“We will miss the craic and banter, the friendship and the loyalty, from a man we can only describe as a true gentleman. He was, and will forever remain, part of the family.”

Donegal County Councillor Joy Beard said her thoughts were with Martin’s family, friends, and colleagues ‘at this very difficult time.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is clear that Martin was very much loved and respected by all who knew him and will be sorely missed.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace. Rest in Peace Martin.”

It is understood the Health and Safety Authority is investigating the circumstances in relation to the workplace incident.

Mr McCallion, from Lisnakelly, Buncrana will be laid to rest on Thursday, August 26 following Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Cockhill at 11am.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.