Tributes paid to 'self-effacing priest and visionary educator' Monsignor Ignatius McQuillan

The late Monsignor Ignatius McQuillan

Finbar Madden, the school’s principal, described the Fermanagh-native as a ‘self-effacing priest and visionary educator’ after learning of his death on Friday.

The Derry Diocese also paid tribute to a man equally a ‘colossal figure in education and on the sports field’ and a ‘modest and humble human being’.

Born in Newtownbutler, on April 23, 1931, Monsignor Ignatius boarded at St. Columb’s in the 1940s before joining the staff as a French teacher after his ordination in 1955.

He succeeded Monsignor James Coulter as President in 1983 and remained in the post until 1990.

“During Monsignor Ignatius’ years as President, St. Columb’s College underwent rapid change and many of the foundations for the modern-day school were put in place during his tenure.

“There was a notable widening of the school’s curriculum as well as the introduction of a modern pastoral care system whose principles remain fundamental within the school to this day,” said Mr. Madden.

It was during Monsignor McQuillan’s tenure that the role of Year Head and the annual prize-giving ceremonies were introduced.

He was also a keen sportsman who drove the college to success in Gaelic games in the 1960s.

“Immense as Monsignor Ignatius’ contributions to the school were as priest, teacher and President he is also fondly remembered as the powerhouse behind the school’s successes on the Gaelic pitch which reached their apogee with triumphs in the MacRory (1965 and 1966) and Hogan Cups (1966).

“The images of Monsignor Ignatius being carried shoulder high by jubilant college boys resonate to this day,” Mr. Madden reflected.

The late educator maintained a close connection with St. Columb’s long after 1990 when he was succeeded by Fr. John Walsh as President of the school.

He was a curate in Ardmore until 2006 and remained a priest in the parish, helping out as his health allowed until last year.

The Diocese said: “A colossal figure in education and on the sports field has was also a gentle and caring priest of uncompromising sincerity who didn’t believe in fuss or title and involved himself in all aspects of parish life.

“As an educationalist he was very clear in his vision of education and never missed an opportunity to make his views known.

“He always sought the highest standards and strove for what he believed to be best for the welfare of students and staff.

“Despite his extensive intellect he was a modest and humble human being.”

Mr. Madden said: “Monsignor Ignatius went on to enjoy a rich and varied ministry in the years after he departed St. Columb’s College, but the College never left him and he continued to attend functions for as long as his health permitted.