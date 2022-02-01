Tributes paid to teacher, writer and broadcaster Anita Robinson
Colum Eastwood has paid tribute to the late teacher, writer and broadcaster Anita Robinson after her sad passing.
The Foyle MP said: “I was saddened to hear of the passing of long-time writer and broadcaster Anita Robinson. She will be missed by people in Derry and right across the North who have enjoyed her witty and insightful newspaper columns and radio broadcasts over many years. She always brought a bit of colour to proceedings and it won her many fans in print and on the airwaves.
“Anita also worked as a teacher in our city and made a huge contribution to our education sector, even after retiring she always fought the corner of our teachers and local schools. Her loss will be felt among her many former colleagues and pupils. My thoughts are with Anita’s daughter Sarah and all of her family and friends following this sad news.”