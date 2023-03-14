The late Paddy Hume

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood led tributes to the brother of the late John Hume following his death on Sunday.

"Patsy stood with his brother John through hard times during the Troubles, was committed to the education of our young people and a passionate community worker. Thinking of all of Patsy’s family at this time. May he rest in peace,” said Mr. Eastwood.

Mr. Hume served on the St. Cecilia’s Board of Governors for over 20 years.

The school, expressing condolences on behalf of the Governors, staff and pupils, said: “We are extremely saddened to hear of Patrick (Paddy) Hume’s passing yesterday.

“Paddy served on our Board of Governors from December 1993 until April 2016, much of this time as Chairman. His memory will remain in our hearts as a caring, gentle, considerate person who dedicated a large apart of his life supporting our whole school community.”

His daughters Brenda Stevenson and Seana Hume, both served as SDLP councillors on the old Derry City Council.

Ms. Stevenson was the last mayor of Derry City Council prior to its replacement by the new supercouncil.

SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly described him as ‘a kind soul who always had words of encouragement and support’.

Mr. Hume is mourned by his children Paul, Brenda, Fiona, Ursula, Una and Seana, children-in-law of Maria, Tommy, John, David, Ray and Brendan, his granchildren and his brother Jim.

He is predeceased by his late wife Bridget.

