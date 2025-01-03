Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to Eamon McLaughlin, a founder member of the legendary Derry folk band Thundering Down, who has sadly passed away.

A well-known figure on the local trad and folk scene, Eamon was a regular resident musician in Peadar O’Donnell’s over many years.

Eamon sadly passed away on New Year’s Day at the City Hospital in Belfast.

The proprietors at Peadar’s, where he played to many thousands of people over the decades, described him as a ‘stalwart of the seisiún in Peadar O'Donnell's for many years’.

“Eamon was greatly loved by management, staff and customers not only for his music but for the fact that his goodness as a human being shone through, and was evident from his big full face smile and laugh,” the pub’s management said.

Féile Derry described Eamon as a ‘beloved figure in Derry’s traditional music scene’.

“Eamon’s warm smile and nod of recognition during a seisiún in the corner of Peadar O'Donnell's made everyone feel welcome.

“Eamon shared his music with so many over the years, including performing at Féile events and bringing joy to older people in community centres and care homes.

The late Eamon McLaughlin

“The thoughts of everyone at Féile Derry are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” the organisers of the Derry community festival said.

Eamon rose to prominence in Derry in the 1980s alongside his brothers John and Dennis and Danny McGilloway as a member of the legendary Derry folk band Thundering Down.

The band was named after a small terrace of houses between Creggan Street and Bull Park that was colloquially known as ‘Thundering Down’.

At the height of their popularity the band played all over the North West with a support slot for a sold-out Paddy Reilly concert at the Rialto proving a particularly memorable gig.

Eamon McLaughlin, centre, with Thundering Down at Grianán.

Paddy Reilly, The Dubliners and songwriter, Pete St. John, all became friends and supporters, while the band enjoyed tours in Britain and Europe, before disbanding in the mid 1980s.

Eamon is mourned by his children Emmett, Jolene and Shane, grandchildren Tarlach, Blathnáid, Leona and Amber and siblings John, Denis, Lorcan and Bernadette.

His funeral will take place at 10am in St Eugene’s Cathedral followed by interment in the City Cemetery.