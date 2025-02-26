Tributes paid to two legendary Strabane clothiers Sean McGrane and Raymond Kirk

Tributes have been paid to two legendary Strabane clothiers, Raymond Kirk and Sean McGrane, who both passed away earlier this month.

Mr. McGrane was the founder and former proprietor of the Strabane menswear specialist Modern Man. He sadly died on February 4.

His contemporary and fellow men’s outfitter Raymond Kirk, who was the man behind RK’s Menswear in the town, passed away on February 16.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan, paying tribute at Stormont this week, said: “They were local businessmen who, between them, had over 100 years of business experience working in their menswear businesses.

"They supported and clothed many generations of Strabane families through the years. I pay tribute to them because of the overwhelming contribution that they made to our community over many decades.

"They were weaved into the fabric of Strabane's once-bustling business town. Today, in 2025, their businesses live on through the people to whom they handed them on.”

Mr. McGrane, said Mr. McCrossan, was ‘a gentleman’.

"His business was Strabane's version of 'Are You Being Served?' He was sure to meet you at the door; he looked after all of your needs; and you never left empty-handed. He was often accompanied by his wonderful wife, Sheila.

"He will be sorely missed by the Strabane community,” said the SDLP MLA.

Mr. McCrossan described Raymond Kirk as ‘a monumental figure in Strabane’.

"He came from Clady and not only fell in love in Strabane but set up a business there that has survived 67 years under his leadership.

"Sadly, he passed away last week after a long illness. He also paid a significant contribution to the community. He was heavily involved in St Pat's hall and the local church and had a huge impact on the local GAA, particularly the Strabane Sigersons club.”

The SDLP MLA noted how Mr. McGrane’s and Mr. Kirk’s shops had been a mainstay of Strabane Main Street for many decades.

‘Modern Man’ continues to trade as Tru Glory Menswear at 50 Main Street. RK Menswear is literally a stone’s throw away at 40 Main Street.

"The shops of those two individuals were just a few doors apart,” Mr. McCrossan told MLAs. “They were outstanding examples of public service at its best.

"I have no doubt that Raymond and Sean's legacy will be imprinted on their families and the entire community. They have gifted our town a lifetime of cherished memories, dedicated public service and unwavering human decency and kindness.

"They both embodied the essence of Strabane at its finest. On behalf of the House, I pass on sincere condolences to both families and our thanks to those two gentlemen, who stood the test of time and survived in business during the most challenging times for our people.”

Mr. McGrane is survived by his wife Sheila and children Denise, James and Jon. He was laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery following Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception on February 6.

Mr. Kirk is mourned by his wife Lilian and children Áine and Sheila. His funeral took place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception on February 19.