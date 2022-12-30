‘Kind’ and ‘gentle’ Jack was described as ‘one of a kind’ who will be ‘sorely missed’ by his friends, family and colleagues.

St Brigid’s Primary & Nursery School, where Jack received his primary education, paid tribute to the young man: “It is with great sadness that we hear of the death of our past pupil Jack Edgar. We offer our sincere condolences to his mum Sabrina who is a member of our staff, her husband Tony, Kayleigh, TJ and Olivia and wider family circle. May Jack rest in peace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack attended North West Regional College (NWRC) while doing his apprenticeship with Premiair Refrigeration and Air Conditioning. NWRC said: “The management, staff and students at NWRC wish to express our deep sadness at the sudden passing of our student and electrical installation apprentice, Jack Edgar. We send our sympathies and condolences to Jack’s family and friends.”

Tributes paid to Derry man Jack Edgar who passed away recently.

Premiair Refrigeration and Air Conditioning wrote: “Our hearts are very sore as we mourn the loss of our much loved colleague and friend Jack Edgar.

“Jack came to us as a young apprentice straight out of school and he quickly stole our hearts. Such a kind and gentle boy who never once complained about anything, he just got on with it. He was good looking and just had a beautiful energy, he was quite shy and could be easily embarrassed, but that was Jack and he would just laugh it off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had passed his driving test earlier this year and was so proud to be given his own van to go out to work on his own.

"We were delighted to see him pushing on and pursuing his career as a Refrigeration and Air Conditioning engineer. I remember him beaming with pride each time he brought in a job sheet from a job he'd completed alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad