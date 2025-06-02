Tributes pour in for ‘heartbeat’ of Foyle Harps Gerry ‘Doc’ Doherty

Gerry ‘Doc' Doherty has been described as the ‘heartbeat’ of Foyle Harps following his sad passing at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stalwart of youth football over many decades Mr. Doherty was synonymous with the 109-year-old Shantallow-based institution.

"Everyone at the club is devastated to learn of the passing of our beloved chairman, Gerry 'Doc' Doherty. Gerry has been the heartbeat of our club for decades and we are simply heartbroken. We ask you all to pray for Gerry and his family at this time,” the club stated on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protégés over the years included Shane Duffy, Paddy McCourt, Trent Kone-Doherty, Michael Duffy and Patrick and Shane McEleney.

Michael O'Neill presenting a special award to Gerry 'Doc' Doherty at the Foyle Harps 100th anniversary celebrations at the City Hotel in 2016.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood described news of the 82-year-old’s death as ‘devastating’.

“Gerry loved the club and everyone involved. Thinking about you all, and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him,” he said.

Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy said ‘Doc’ was ‘a complete football legend in our city’ while sending her ‘love and condolences to his family friends and the wider football fraternity at this time’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Doherty’s death was met with sorrow among the local youth football community.

Gerry 'Doc' Doherty, Foyle Harps President, on right, with the Mayor of Derry, Councillor Colum Eastwood in 2011, as he presented Ben McFadden, captain, Foyle Harps U-15 squad with a commemorative plaque at a reception at Derry's Guildhall held to mark their winning of the National League trophy, the Scotland cup, the Derry journal Cup, Rocara cup and Rambo Gillespie cup. Also included is John Shiels, coach.

Don Bosco’s said: “We are devastated this morning on hearing of the passing of the legendary Gerry Doherty.

“‘Doc’ dedicated his life to and has been a mainstay of junior football for decades.

"Under Gerry’s guidance, his beloved Foyle Harps YFC has produced some of the best footballers the city has seen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymoor FC, extending its condolences to Foyle Harps and Mr. Doherty’s family, said: “What Gerry has done for youth football in the town is unprecedented.”

Gerry 'Doc' Doherty receives a standing ovation after receiving a special award at the Foyle Harps 100th anniversary celebrations at the City Hotel in 2016.

Mr. Doherty, who was originally from Southend Park in the Brandywell, died at his Shantallow home after a short illness on Sunday.

Earlier this year Gerry was received by the outgoing Mayor of Derry & Strabane District Council Lilian Seenoi-Barr, at a civic reception in the Guildhall in recognition of a life dedicated to supporting young players and developing youth football in the city.

Mr. Doherty is mourned by his children Malachy, Damian, Carmel, Sean, and Ursula, his grandchildren and a wide circle of family of friends.

His Funeral Mass will take place at 1pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown on Wednesday, followed by interment in the City Cemetery.