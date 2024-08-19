Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to long-serving Derry City supporter and volunteer Charlie Large, who has been described as a ‘stalwart’ by the club.

Mr. Large was a part of the furniture at the Brandywell over many decades and three years ago was presented with lifetime membership in recognition of his service.

“All at Derry City FC are deeply saddened to note the death of stalwart and long-time club volunteer, Charlie Large.

“Whether it was the half-time draw, the matchnight programme, development committee or in later years, producing official team-sheets, Charlie was an ever-present at the Brandywell,” the club said in a statement announcing Charlie’s passing on Monday.

The late Charlie Large.

The club noted Charlie was involved in a wide range of sports and said his loss is ‘being felt right across the community’.

“He will be very sorely missed by his many friends at the club. Our deepest condolences to Esterina and the entire family circle at this very difficult time,” the statement added.