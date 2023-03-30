Mr. Allen had been an integral part of the council team for two decades, starting out with the legacy Derry City Council.

Sinn Féin Cllr Emma McGinley, who knew Mr. Allen personally, offered condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues at the full council meeting.

She said; “For anybody that doesn’t know John, he started working with the old Derry City Council and from 2002 he was just supposed to come and work for six weeks to roll out the first phase of the blue bins, and 20 years later he was still an integral part of the council team. He worked at the Brandywell recycling centre and then he was on the bin lorries right up until he took sick.

The late John Allen.

“John was a quiet man, he just got on with his business but anybody that knew him knew he was full of craic and he absolutely loved his family. John is also my best friend’s daddy, so it’s personal for me because I spend quite a bit of time in and out of the family home and John was always there keeping us right and keeping us out of bother as well.

“Sometimes we just don’t show enough appreciation for people when they’re with us, but if you were trying to recognise John when he was here, he wouldn’t have had any of it. I think that given John’s commitment and dedication to his work with the council that it’s important we recognise that and send our support and condolences to his family, friends and colleagues who are feeling the loss.

“My thoughts are with John’s wife Eileen and their children Lisa, Kevin, Orla, Shaun, Niall, Aileen and Declan and all the grandwains and I think it would be nice if you as Mayor could write to the family offering the condolences of the council.”

SDLP Cllr Brian Tierney also knew Mr. Allen and described him as a ‘quiet, civil big man.’

Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley.

He acknowledged Mr. Allen’s contributions to the community, noting that he and his wife Eileen had done a lot for young people like himself as they grew up in and around the Bogside at a difficult time.

“John obviously has played a vital role within council, from the Brandywell skips to the bin lorries and every other role that he’s played and I know that his colleagues put on a bit of a show for him on his way to the church,” said the Ballyarnett councillor.

“I do think Mayor it is important that you do acknowledge the commitment and the hard work of people who represent this council on a daily basis in our communities.

“I have already expressed my condolences to the family but on behalf of the SDLP we thank the family for John’s work and commitment in this council area and we offer our heartfelt condolences to Eileen and all of the children and grandchildren.”

Mayor, Cllr Sandra Duffy praised his work and the love he received from his colleagues, commenting; “Over the course of the last week I have heard a lot of council staff talking about John.

“It’s evident that he was great craic and well-loved amongst his colleagues. I will gladly write a letter of condolence to the family and send all of our condolences to them.”

Gillian Anderson